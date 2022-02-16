Mumbai: Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap‘s daughter Aaliyah Kashyap celebrated Valentine’s Day with her boyfriend in India. The model and social media influencer enjoyed some downtime with beau Shane Gregoire in Maharashtra. The couple went for a rejuvenating holiday at a lavish resort. Aaliyah took to social media to talk about her experience and share a few glimpses from the same.Also Read - Inside Aaliyah Kashyap's 21st Birthday: Fancy Balloons, Dessert Spread And Lots Of Love

In her latest set of photos on Instagram, she can be seen soaking some winter sun in a blue bikini. The 21-year-old YouTuber looked glamorous. She had her black shades on while posing at the swimming pool.

Aaliyah’s friends Khushi Kapoor, and Aryaana left happy comments on her post. While Khushi called her ‘my forever Valentine,’ Aryaana told her that she was ‘shining brighter than the sun’ in those photos.

Aaliyah also shared a romantic video and thanked the resort for a beautiful stay. She’s been dating Shane for a few years now. Aaliyah had even talked about her love story on her official YouTube channel and revealed that she met him on a dating app. She is Anurag’s daughter with his first wife, Aarti Bajaj. The two got married in 1997 and got divorced in 2009 after which the filmmaker tied the knot with actor Kalki Koechlin. The couple decided to separate in 2013 and got divorced in 2015.