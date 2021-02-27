Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap’s daughter Aaliyah has spoken out against the vicious trolling, sexual assault, hypocrisy, and online harassment in a strongly-worded post on Instagram. The star-kid wrote a long post on Friday evening asking all to take a step back and observe how online harassment is contributing to the rape culture in the country and alll over the world. Also Read - 'Aaj Toh Nahi Rukegi Bus': Two Class 12 Girls Jump Off Moving Bus in Greater Noida To Escape Harassment

Aaliyah had recently shared a picture of herself from a lingerie ad and she received all sorts of ridiculous and degrading comments and messages on social media after that. In her post, the star-kid mentioned that she has suffered a lot through these days because of how a section of the Instagram users harassed her online for putting out that picture.

"The past few weeks have been really hard on my mental health. Ever since I posted a photo of me in lingerie, I have been getting the most vile, degrading and disgusting comments. I have never felt more frightened than I have in the past few weeks to the point where I considered deleting my instagram. I have tried to ignore the harassment and shrug it off but the truth is that we need to speak about it because these kind of comments contribute to the rape culture that affects all women in India (and the rest of the world) in one way or the other," she posted.

Calling out the hypocrisy of both men and women who look down upon women posting their pictures on social media, Aaliyah said that people would go on a candle-march after a woman has been assaulted but will bully and harass the same woman when she’s alive. She added that she was sexually assaulted too while growing up by a middle-aged man.

“We seem to be a country that will hold candle marches for a woman after she’s been sexually assaulted but won’t protect a woman while she’s alive. And the truth is that women in India grow up being sexualized their whole lives. I have grown up with these kinds of comments to the point where it culminated into me being sexually assaulted as a minor by a middle aged man. The double standard is that many of the people who have harassed me, along with many other woman, are hypocrites. They love to pretend that they’re on a moral high ground but in reality, they are the ones promoting the rape culture that exists,” she posted.

Aaliyah mentioned how many women choose to ignore such comments and messages but it’s important to call them out so that this ‘predatory behaviour’ cannot be normalised. Check out the full post here:

Aaliyah found support in many of her father’s industry colleagues including his ex-wife Kalki Koechlin who has herself stood up against online harassment and name calling in the past.

Aaliyah’s friend Khushi Kapoor also showered love upon her for expressing her feelings in a powerful post. While Kalki wrote, “Proud of you for sharing this,” Khushi commented: “I love you. I’m proud of you.” Aliyah is Anurag’s daughter with first wife Aarti Bajaj.