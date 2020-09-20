Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap denied the allegations of sexual harassment levelled against him by actor Payal Ghosh. In her latest interview with the news channel ABN Telugu, Payal said that Anurag ‘forced himself’ on her. She then tweeted the same and tagged PM Narendra Modi seeking action against the director. Also Read - Anurag Kashyap Reacts to Ravi Kishan's Statement in Parliament, Says 'He Smoked Weed in The Past'

She wrote, “@anuragkashyap72 has forced himself on me and extremely badly. @PMOIndia @narendramodi ji, kindly take action and let the country see the demon behind this creative guy. I am aware that it can harm me and my security is at risk. Pls help!” (sic) Also Read - Bollywood's Silence on #MeToo Against Sajid Khan is Shameful; 'Smash The Patriarchy', Anyone?

However, in a Twitter thread, Kashyap said that all these allegations are baseless. The popular director said that he has never resorted to such behaviour with women, neither with his wife, girlfriends nor with any other woman he has worked in the past. He wrote, “मैं इस तरह का व्यवहार ना तो कभी करता हूँ ना तो कभी किसी क़ीमत पे बर्दाश्त करता हूँ । बाक़ी जो भी होता है देखते हैं । आपके विडीओ में ही दिख जाता है कितना सच है कितना नहीं , बाक़ी आपको बस दुआ और प्यार ।आपकी अंग्रेज़ी का जवाब हिंदी में देने के लिए माफ़ी ।” Also Read - Sajid Khan Sexual Harassment Case: Model Paula Says She's Ready to File FIR in #MeToo on One Condition

Payal’s tweet found immediate support in actor Kangana Ranaut who shared the post and said that she believes in her #MeToo story. Kangana also sought Kashyap’s arrest and added a new hashtag #ArrestAnuragKashyap.

Mentioning the same in his tweet, Kashyap wrote that a woman just dragged another woman to silence him with baseless allegations. “क्या बात है , इतना समय ले लिया मुझे चुप करवाने की कोशिश में । चलो कोई नहीं ।मुझे चुप कराते कराते इतना झूठ बोल गए की औरत होते हुए दूसरी औरतों को भी संग घसीट लिया। थोड़ी तो मर्यादा रखिए मैडम। बस यही कहूँगा की जो भी आरोप हैं आपके सब बेबुनियाद हैं ।१/४” (sic)

The director added that he has got married twice and has loved and respected both his wives. Check out this thread:

क्या बात है , इतना समय ले लिया मुझे चुप करवाने की कोशिश में । चलो कोई नहीं ।मुझे चुप कराते कराते इतना झूठ बोल गए की औरत होते हुए दूसरी औरतों को भी संग घसीट लिया। थोड़ी तो मर्यादा रखिए मैडम। बस यही कहूँगा की जो भी आरोप हैं आपके सब बेबुनियाद हैं ।१/४ — Anurag Kashyap (@anuragkashyap72) September 19, 2020

मैं इस तरह का व्यवहार ना तो कभी करता हूँ ना तो कभी किसी क़ीमत पे बर्दाश्त करता हूँ । बाक़ी जो भी होता है देखते हैं । आपके विडीओ में ही दिख जाता है कितना सच है कितना नहीं , बाक़ी आपको बस दुआ और प्यार ।आपकी अंग्रेज़ी का जवाब हिंदी में देने के लिए माफ़ी । — Anurag Kashyap (@anuragkashyap72) September 19, 2020

Ghosh’s allegations created noise on Saturday and after receiving Kangana’s support, the issue attracted even more buzz. Earlier, Kashyap’s colleague and co-partner in his previous company – director Vikas Bahl was accused of sexual harassment by a former employee of the company who alleged that he barged into her room during a party in Goa and masturbated on her back. Taking a stand in the #MeToo case, Kashyap, in October 2018, announced that he was dissolving his partnership with Bahl and others, launching his own independent production house.