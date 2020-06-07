Cinematographer Natarajan Subramaniam, who has worked across film industries in the country, launched a series of tweets on Saturday calling out director Anurag Kashyap. He talked about his previous associations with Kashyap and alleged that the director has now forgotten him. The cinematographer added that he helped the Choked director at his worst and now that he’s successful, he doesn’t care about others. Natarajan also alleged that Kashyap doesn’t remember those who helped him in his initial days in the industry. Now, reacting to all the allegations, Kashyap made another series of tweets in which he publicly apologised to the cinematographer and mentioned that he has talked to him over a call already. Check out Natarajan’s tweets here: Also Read - Abhay Deol Wanted 'Benefits And Luxuries of Being a Deol', Anurag Kashyap Speaks on Actor's Downfall

Last train to mahakaali… i got nothing.. — N.Nataraja Subramani (@natty_nataraj) June 4, 2020

All work i did for him… he held all friends n every one away from his circles… — N.Nataraja Subramani (@natty_nataraj) June 4, 2020

Kind of work.. i did for him n Black friday.. every one worked too hard… — N.Nataraja Subramani (@natty_nataraj) June 4, 2020

Yeh anurag forgets me n talks nonsense… ask others those who involved with him… he is nothing but fool Anuragkashyab…. fool remauns fool.. — N.Nataraja Subramani (@natty_nataraj) June 4, 2020

I spoke about one selfish.. and only about.. Anurag kashyab.. — N.Nataraja Subramani (@natty_nataraj) June 4, 2020

In his tweets, Kashyap mentioned that he owes a lot of his cinema knowledge to Natarajan and he will always be thankful to him for the same. The director said it was because of the cinematographer that he was introduced to the Tamizh films and also met superstar Rajinikanth. Kashyap added that his friend was trying to reach out to him and he feels sorry that he wasn’t available for him when he needed him the most. Here’s what the director’s tweets read:

He was my teacher, he showed me how to move a camera , he was my first collaborator . He shot “Last Train to Mahakali”, “Paanch” and “Black Friday”. We lived our Years of ban and obscurity together. It was @natty_nataraj who introduced me to Tamizh cinema . — Anurag Kashyap (@anuragkashyap72) June 6, 2020

So if he feels hurt by something and has an outburst , because of a certain expectation from me , he has every right and it’s between two friends . And he comes from a place of love and honesty. @natty_nataraj has taught me so much and has been with me in my most obscure years. — Anurag Kashyap (@anuragkashyap72) June 6, 2020

So let me say it very clearly . “I am sorry Natty “. — Anurag Kashyap (@anuragkashyap72) June 6, 2020

Natarajan’s tweets created a lot of outrage on social media and many Twitter users called Kashyap selfish and opportunist. However, by issuing a long clarification on the matter, Kashyap seems to have managed the damage well. What do you think?