Cinematographer Natarajan Subramaniam, who has worked across film industries in the country, launched a series of tweets on Saturday calling out director Anurag Kashyap. He talked about his previous associations with Kashyap and alleged that the director has now forgotten him. The cinematographer added that he helped the Choked director at his worst and now that he's successful, he doesn't care about others. Natarajan also alleged that Kashyap doesn't remember those who helped him in his initial days in the industry. Now, reacting to all the allegations, Kashyap made another series of tweets in which he publicly apologised to the cinematographer and mentioned that he has talked to him over a call already. Check out Natarajan's tweets here:
In his tweets, Kashyap mentioned that he owes a lot of his cinema knowledge to Natarajan and he will always be thankful to him for the same. The director said it was because of the cinematographer that he was introduced to the Tamizh films and also met superstar Rajinikanth. Kashyap added that his friend was trying to reach out to him and he feels sorry that he wasn’t available for him when he needed him the most. Here’s what the director’s tweets read:
Natarajan’s tweets created a lot of outrage on social media and many Twitter users called Kashyap selfish and opportunist. However, by issuing a long clarification on the matter, Kashyap seems to have managed the damage well. What do you think?