Actor Ravi Kishan raised his voice against the drug abuse in the film industry and said that the accused should be punished. Now, filmmaker Anurag Kashyap, who is also seemingly upset with Ravi Kishan's statement in the parliament, revealed during a conversation with journalist Faye D'Souza, that Ravi too smoked weed in the past. He further said that he collaborated with the actor for his film Mukkabaaz and he began his day with weed.

He said, "Ravi Kishan acted in my last film Mukkabaaz. Ravi Kishan starts his day by saying Jai Shiv Shankar, Jai Bam Bhole. Jai shiv Shambhu for the longest period of his time, he has been somebody who has used weed. It is life."

He further claims that everyone knows about it and said, "Everybody knows it. The whole world knows. There's not a single person who doesn't know that Ravi Kishan does not smoke up. He might have quit now, that he has become a minister, he might have cleaned up."

Questioning if weed count in drugs, he said, “But do you include that in drugs? No. I am not judging Ravi, because I have never seen weed as a drug. ‘Abuse’ is not the word. He used to smoke up. He has always been functional, he has always done his job well, it did not make him dysfunctional, did not make him a monster. It did not do anything that people associate with drugs. So when he talks about it, when he takes a self righteous stand, I have a problem with that.”

Ravi in his statement in parliament said, “A conspiracy is being hatched to destroy the country’s youth and our neighbouring countries are adding to it. The smuggling of drugs from Pakistan and China is being carried out every year. It is being brought via Punjab and Nepal. Drug addiction is in the film industry too. Several people have been apprehended. The NCB has been doing very good work. I urge the central government to take strict action against the culprits soon. Give them a befitting punishment and bring an end to this conspiracy by neighbouring countries.”