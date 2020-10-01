Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap, on Thursday, reached the Versova Police Station in Mumbai, for questioning in the rape case filed by actor Payal Ghosh against him. The actor has alleged that the director ‘made her feel uncomfortable’ and harassed her in 2015 at his residence. On Thursday morning, Anurag and his lawyer Priyanka Khimani reached the police station at around 10 am. Also Read - Priyanka Chopra Reacts to The Barbaric Hathras Gang Rape Incident, Writes an Emotional Note

Earlier last week, Payal demanded Anurag's arrest in the case citing the trauma that she had to live with all these years. The actor said that she had talked about the allegations during the #MeToo movement also in 2018 but she was asked to delete the tweets and posts by her team. Payal said that her team feared her ouster from the industry and refusal of films because of the allegations.

After getting support from actor Kangana Ranaut and Ramdas Athawle, the President of the Republican Party of India, Payal also met the Governor of Maharashtra, Bhagat Singh Koshyari, about her police complaint against Anurag Kashyap. While the actor has been demanding arrest, the Versova Police has stated that they are yet to investigate the matter and collect evidence in the case.

Payal registered an FIR in the case on Tuesday, September 23, under the Section 376 (I) (rape), 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty, 341 (wrongful restraint), and 342 (wrongful confinement) of the Indian Penal Code. She also alleged that the director raped her at a place in Yari Road in Versova in 2013. Anurag has denied all the allegations.