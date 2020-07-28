Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap opened up about his equation with brother Abhinav Kashyap. Speaking in an interview with NDTV, the director said that he doesn’t comment on his brother Abhinav’s affairs because he has expressly told not to. He also reveals that they don’t see eye-to-eye with each other on several topics, from politics to cinema. Also Read - Kangana Ranaut Reacts to Anurag Kashyap's Claims of Rejecting Saand Ki Aankh, Says, 'Senior Actors Lost Out on Work'

Opening about if he has ever 'favoured' his brother, he said, "My brother does not need me. Right from the beginning of our lives and our careers, it has been very clear that we will carve our own paths. My brother thinks very differently. We have different political ideologies, we look at cinema differently…"

He also cited the reason why he does not speak on behalf of his brother and said, "When I was shooting for Gangs of Wasseypur, the news came out that Arbaaz Khan will direct Dabangg 2. I immediately reacted on Twitter. I was very upset. My brother called me and asked me to delete all the tweets. I deleted all the tweets because my brother said 'I have chosen not to do Dabangg 2 and you can't do this, and never interfere with my business'."

“My brother is his own person, he has his own voice, and I have been categorically told by him, ‘do not interfere in my business’.” He concluded, “Me and my brother don’t agree with each other’s politics. That’s the amazing thing that this government has achieved — brothers don’t talk to each other, friends will fight. They have managed to break apart so many things”, he continued.

Last month, Abhinav shared an explosive post accusing Salman Khan and his family for sabotaging his career. He also alleged that their constant gaslighting and bullying destroyed his mental health. He even said that they destroyed his projects and even threatened him with death and rape of his female family members.

To which, Anurah Kashyap tweeted, “His brother Anurag Kashyap also reacted to the allegations and tweeted, “For the media calling me and people who want to ask, treat this as my statement. “More than two years ago , Abhinav had told me clearly to stay out of his business and it’s not my place to comment on anything he says or does. Thank You.” (sic)