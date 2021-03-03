As soon as the news of Anurag Kashyap and Taapsee Pannu facing I-T raids went out, the names started trending on Twitter. The meme-fest has begun for both the actor and the filmmaker as the Income Tax department continues to conduct searches at their premises in Mumbai and Pune. Apart from the two, Kashyap’s former business partners Vikas Bahl and Madhu Mantena have also come under the IT radar and the searches are underway at their places as well. The news made the Twitterati hop on the bandwagon and release interesting memes on the issue but not without dragging in Kangana Ranaut in the entire matter, calling her the ‘happiest person today.’ Also Read - Twitter Starts Rolling Out Spaces on Android in India, Know All About The Audio Chat Tool

While the I-T department has confirmed that around 20 places in Mumbai and Pune are being searched for alleged tax evasion issues, no official statement from any Bollywood celebrity has come out yet. Both Anurag and Taapsee are known to raise their voice against the central government on issues ranging from farmers’ protests to the contentious CAA. Check out a few viral memes from Twitter here: Also Read - I-T Raids at Taapsee Pannu's, Anurag Kashyap's Residence Over Tax Evasion Issue

While Taapsee is the only actor so far whose house has been raided on Wednesday, the three men have remained business partners in the past. Anurag Kashyap, Vikas Bahl, and Madhu Mantena owned film production company Phantom Films was shut down following a sexual harassment case against Bahl during the #MeToo movement. Mantena bought the company with Reliance Entertainment last month to revive the production house.