Anurag Kashyap’s Daughter Aaliyah Kashyap Chills in a Bikini With Imtiaz Ali’s Daughter Ida – See Pics

Newport: Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap’s daughter Aaliyah Kashyap is slaying it in her latest pictures on Instagram. The social media influencer enjoying her spring break with friend Ida Ali at Newport Beach in Rhode Island in the US. Aaliyah took to Instagram to share a few photos of herself in which she is seen basking in the sun, wearing a blue printed bikini. Both Aaliyah and Ida are celebrating a fun week at a luxury hotel in Newport. The pictures of them enjoying their downtime are now going viral on social media. Also Read - Anurag Kashyap's Daughter Aaliyah Kashyap Stands Against Rape Culture, Online Harassment in New Post

While Aaliyah is known for her super bold photoshoots and raising her voice on various issues on social media, Ida usually likes to keep it low-key for her. Both the divas are currently living in the US where they are also studying these days. Earlier, a few days back, Aaliyah wrote about facing unnecessary trolling and hatred on social media for her lingerie photoshoots.

In a strongly-worded post, she asked all to take a step back and observe how online harassment is contributing to the rape culture in the country and all over the world. “The past few weeks have been really hard on my mental health. Ever since I posted a photo of me in lingerie, I have been getting the most vile, degrading and disgusting comments. I have never felt more frightened than I have in the past few weeks to the point where I considered deleting my instagram. I have tried to ignore the harassment and shrug it off but the truth is that we need to speak about it because these kind of comments contribute to the rape culture that affects all women in India (and the rest of the world) in one way or the other,” she posted.