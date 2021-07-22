Mumbai: Director Anurag Kashyap‘s daughter Aaliyah has opened up about how MeToo allegations against her dad bothered her. She has revealed that this not only gives her anxiety but also makes it worse.Also Read - Sona Mohapatra Takes a Dig at Anu Malik Returning to Indian Idol 12: 'Trash Loves Trash'

In a recent interview, Aaliyah Kashyap talked about MeToo allegations against her father and said that those who know her dad know that he is a ‘teddy bear’. She also said that such allegations bothered her a lot. “The #MeToo claims bothered me a lot. The hate doesn’t get to me, it is the misrepresentation of his character that bothers me. People think he is a terrible man, but ask anyone close to me and they will say that he’s the biggest softy teddy bear you’ll ever meet,” Aaliyah said. Also Read - Aaliyah-Anurag Kashyap's Fun Conversation on Unplanned Pregnancy, Premarital Sex Will Help You Become a Modern Parent

Aaliyah Kashyap also added that such controversies make her anxiety worst and therefore her father tries to keep her away from all such issues. “This is what gives me anxiety, and not really the hate. I know that whatever hate I get for him is just from people who don’t have anything better to do with their lives. My dad also has been trying to make more of an effort to keep his things away from me because he doesn’t want it to make my anxiety worse,” she said. Also Read - Jackky Bhagnani And 8 Others Accused of Rape And Molestation by Model, FIR Registered in Mumbai

In 2020, an actor alleged that Anurag Kashyap ‘forced himself’ on her around the time when they were working on the film Bombay Velvet. However, Anurag Kashyap then issued a statement denying all allegations and called them ‘baseless’.

Earlier this year, Aaliyah Kashyap opened up about anxiety and mental health issues and revealed that she had faced worst panic attacks.