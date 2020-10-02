Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap‘s lawyer Priyanka Khimani has released an official statement in the rape case filed by actor Payal Ghosh against her client. The statement mentions the director denying all the allegations of sexual harassment against him adding that he was not even present in the country at the time of the alleged incident reported by Ghosh in her FIR. Also Read - Rape Case: Anurag Kashyap Denies All Allegations by Payal Ghosh in 8-Hour-Long Questioning

The statement comes a day after Kashyap was questioned by the Versova Police on Thursday. The director was questioned for eight hours in the case where he denied the allegations and maintained that Ghosh’s FIR is nothing but a malicious attempt to ruin his reputation in the industry and among his fans. The statement released today by Kashyap’s lawyer also mentions that the director is willing to take all the legal remedies available to him to prove that it’s a case of false allegations and has caused distress to both him and his fans. Read out the full statement here: Also Read - Anurag Kashyap Records Statement in Rape Case Filed by Payal Ghosh at Versova Police Station

“In an FIR registered with the Versova Police Station, one Ms. Payal Ghosh has alleged that in August 2013, my client, Mr. Anurag Kashyap, called her to his house and sexually harassed her. My client presented himself for questioning before the investigating authority on 1st October 2020.

Mr. Kashyap has denied all wrongdoing in the matter and has provided his statement to the police. The material provided by Mr. Kashyap, in support of his statement, demonstrates that the complaint of Ms. Ghosh is an outright lie. Mr. Kashyap has provided documentary proof of the fact that throughout August, 2013 he was away in Sri Lanka in connection with the shooting of one of his films. Mr. Kashyap has categorically denied that any such alleged incident ever took place and has also denied all allegations levelled against him.

These sudden, belated allegations of an alleged incident of August, 2013 have been widely publicised by the Complainant for the purpose of vilifying Mr. Kashyap, irrespective of the outcome of the judicial process. Mr. Kashyap is confident that the falsity of the complaint has been exposed, not only by the evidence presented by Mr. Kashyap, but also the ever-shifting version of events put forth by Ms. Ghosh in the media. Mr. Kashyap is apprehensive that now that the falsity of her allegations in the FIR have been established, she will alter her version of events in the investigative process as well.

Mr. Kashyap is distressed with the false and reckless allegations made against him that have caused pain to him, his family and his fans. Mr. Kashyap intends to vigorously pursue the legal remedies available to him.

Mr. Kashyap vehemently denies any such incident, as has been alleged, and has sought for severe action against Ms. Ghosh for misusing the criminal justice system and for hijacking the Me Too Movement for her ulterior motives. Mr. Kashyap is confident that justice will prevail.” (sic)

Ghosh and his lawyer Nitin Satpute registered their FIR in the last week of September. The case was registered under SEctions 376 (1) (rape), 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty), 341 (wrongful restraint), and 342 (Wrongful confinement) of the Indian Penal Code.