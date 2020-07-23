After tweeting about Kangana Ranaut and mentioning that she used to be her ‘close friend’ in the past, filmmaker Anurag Kashyap talked to a news channel and revealed that he tried to mend Kangana’s relationship with Taapsee Pannu but failed at it. Kangana recently gave an interview over the weekend to news channel Republic TV that created a lot of hullaballoo on Twitter. The actor called Taapsee and Swara Bhasker ‘B-grade actresses’ and that irked many including Kashyap who took to Twitter to mention that he had helped Kangana with her films and also shared a good understanding with her at one point of time but he doesn’t know the new, changed Kangana. Also Read - Anurag Kashyap’s Savage Response to Troll Who Took a Dig at His Unsuccessful Marriages

He also mentioned that he had texted Kangana to sort out her differences with Taapsee but she put the entire conversation on social media to exaggerate the matter. Extending his concern in an interview with NDTV, the filmmaker said, "Taapsee is also a friend and I said that two friends are there and why are they saying things to each other… I called her (Kangana) and asked her and she put the whole conversation on social media and I was just there like a friend trying to sort things out."

It all started with a promotional interview in which Taapsee laughed off a question asked about Kangana and said that she needed a 'double filter'. Kashyap was also present in that interview during the promotion of his film Manmarziyaan. Addressing the same, the filmmaker said that he's even ready to apologise to the actor if she ever felt hurt because of that interview. He said, "I am saying 'okay, if you are hurt by that, I will apologize for that'. That's what friends do. But she has gone on to a mode where 'If (you) are not with me you are my enemy'."

Both Taapsee and Swara have been putting out sarcastic tweets in response to Kangana’s comment against them. In her latest interview with Hindustan Times, Taapsee talked in length about the actor’s allegations against her. She said that she has stood up for herself against injustice or if she has been replaced by a star-kid in a film but Kangana’s attitude remains the same i.e. to have a problem with people who don’t agree with her.