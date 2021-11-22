Anushka Ranjan-Aditya Seal’s wedding video: Actor Anushka Ranjan got married to her longtime boyfriend Aditya Seal in a beautiful ceremony on Sunday evening in Mumbai. The couple, who radiated love, looked absolutely gorgeous in their respective looks. While the bride wore a pretty lavender lehenga, the groom dolled up in a beige/ white sherwani – both designed by Manish Malhotra. While a lot of pictures and videos from the wedding are surfacing on social media, one of them gives a glimpse of the magic that it truly was.Also Read - Aditya Seal-Anushka Ranjan Look Prettiest As They Tie The Knot and Fans Can't Take Their Eyes Off | First Pictures

Anushka and Aditya's wedding videographer shared a teaser from the wedding on Instagram on Monday morning and it showed her making an emotional bridal entry at the venue. Dressed in her lovely lavender lehenga, Anushka gets accompanied by her bridesmaid including Vaani Kapoor and her sister Akansha Ranjan when she simply looks across, sets her gaze on the love of her life – Aditya Seal – and tears start rolling from her eyes. The video is all about the beauty of love and the magic of relationships – both new and old.

Anushka and Aditya’s wedding was no less than any fairytale. They looked head over heels in love with each other and their chemistry could be seen in the way they looked at each other. After the wedding, the newlyweds came out to meet the paparazzi who teased Anushka by calling her ‘bhabhi ji.’ Check out this video:

Apart from their family members, many Bollywood celebrities also blessed the newlyweds. Bhumi Pednekar, Raveena Tandon, Rhea Chakraborty, Ramesh Taurani, David Dhawan, Varun Sharma, Athiya Shetty, Krystle D’Souza, and Alia Bhatt among other biggies from B’town jazzed up the wedding last weekend. Congratulations to the newlyweds!