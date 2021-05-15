Anushka Sharma And Sakshi Dhoni Were Childhood Friends, Fans Surprised to See Rare Photos of The Two Divas

New Delhi: A few old photos of actor Anushka Sharma have surfaced on social media and her fans seem superbly excited about it. The photos show her posing with Sakshi Dhoni and the fans are surprised to see how the two ladies were good friends years before they got to reunite because of their respective husbands. Also Read - Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli Raise Covid-19 Relief Fund Target To Rs 11 Crore, Read On

Not many are aware of this but both Anushka and Sakshi had studied at the same school for a long time and they also did their graduation together. The pictures that are being circulated online show the actor posing with Sakshi and a few other friends in her college days, while in another picture she and Sakshi can be seen as kids during a function at the school.

Anushka's father, now Retd. Col. Ajay Kumar Sharma, was once posted in Assam for a long time and that's where the actor met Sakshi for the first time. They both went to St. Mary's School where they were part of the same batch. From 1994 when they were schooling together to years later, both remained friends and developed a good bonding. After completing their respective education, while Anushka went on to pursue a degree in Arts from Mount Carmel College in Bangalore while Sakshi went to study Hotel Management.

However, destiny had to reunite them and how! Today, they are both successful women in their own leagues, and also wonderful mothers to beautiful girls – Ziva for Sakshi and Vamika for Anushka.