Anushka Sharma upcoming movie: Actor Anushka Sharma has announced her new film – Chakda Xpress – in which she plays the role of Indian cricketer Jhulan Goswami, one of the fastest bowlers in the history of world cricket. The actor took to her social media accounts to reveal the teaser of the film and wrote a big note about her journey as Jhulan and what the film means to her. The biopic is going on the floors this year and will be released on Netflix.

In her long caption on the post shared on Instagram, Anushka wrote how this is the story of a woman who changed the history of women's cricket in the world and encouraged many women to break stereotypes and own the field. "It is a really special film because it is essentially a story of tremendous sacrifice. Chakda Xpress is inspired by the life and times of former Indian captain Jhulan Goswami and it will be an eye-opener into the world of women's cricket (sic)," she wrote.

Anushka mentioned how Jhulan Goswami had to go through a time when cricket for women was non-existent and the challenges were beyond anyone could fathom. She wrote, "At a time when Jhulan decided to become a cricketer and make her country proud on the global stage, it was very tough for women to even think of playing the sport. This film is a dramatic retelling of several instances that shaped her life and also women's cricket (sic)."

The actor added that right from the lack of facilities and stable income to the collective disapproval of women wanting to play cricket, it was more than a failure of the system but Jhulan rose above that all. She wrote, "From support systems to facilities, to have a stable income from playing the game, to even having a future in cricket – very little propelled women of India to take up cricket as a profession. Jhulan had a fighting and extremely uncertain cricketing career and she stayed motivated to make her country proud. She strived to change the stereotype that women can't make a career out of playing cricket in India so that the next generation of girls had a better playing field (sic)." Check her full post here:

The teaser of Chakda Xpress shows women cricketers wearing second-hand jerseys after writing their own names on them. It shows them gearing up to play on the ground with no one to cheer for them. Along with looking like Jhulan in the film, Anushka seems to be mastering the Bengali accent in her dialogues as well. The film also features Prosit Roy and Abhishek Banerjee in important roles. There’s no information around its release date yet.

