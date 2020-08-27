Actor Anushka Sharma and cricketer Virat Kohli announced the news of their pregnancy in an adorable social media post. The actor took to Twitter on Wednesday morning and posted a beautiful picture of herself posing with the husband. The caption on the post revealed that she’s expected to give birth in January 2021. Also Read - ICC Rankings 2020: Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma Maintain Top Spots in ODIs; Zak Crawley And James Anderson Make Big Gain in Test Tally

Anushka wrote, "And then, we were three! Arriving Jan 2021 Red heart" (sic)

Anushka and Virat got married in December 2017 in a stunning traditional wedding ceremony in Italy.