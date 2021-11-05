Anushka Sharma’s pos for Viral Kohli: Actor Anushka Sharma shared a lovely birthday post for her husband and star cricketer Virat Kohli. While writing about their beautiful bond to explaining what he means for her, Anushka opened her heart out in the entire post. She also subtly addressed the whole controversy around the fans slamming Virat for speaking up for Mohammad Shami, and for Team India losing two matches in the T20 World Cup 2021.Also Read - IND vs SCO Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Hints ICC T20 World Cup 2021, Match 37: Captain, Vice-Captain – India vs Scotland, Playing 11s, News For T20 Match at Dubai International Cricket Stadium 7.30 PM IST November 5 Friday

As part of her caption in the post, Anushka highlighted how she is not the one to be ‘communicating through social media’ but she felt like screaming from the top and letting the world know that her husband is truly an amazing man. Also Read - NZ vs NAM Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Hints ICC T20 World Cup 2021, Match 36: Captain, Vice-Captain– New Zealand vs Namibia, Probable Playing 11s, Team News For T20 Match at Sharjah Cricket Stadium 3.30 PM IST November 5 Friday

The caption of her post read, “No filter needed , for this photo and the way you lead your life . Your core is made of honesty and guts of steel . Courage that pales doubt into oblivion . I know no one who can pick themselves up from a dark place like you can . You grow better in every way because you hold on to nothing in you as permanent and are fearless . I know we are not ones to talk to each other through social media like this but sometimes I just want to scream and tell the world what an amazing man you are ♥️ Fortunate are those who really truly know you . Thank you for making everything brighter and more beautiful ♥️

Oh , and Happy Birthday cuteness ! (sic)” Also Read - Deepika Padukone Oozes Oomph in Pink Anarkali Worth Rs 70K - A Yay or A Nay?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by AnushkaSharma1588 (@anushkasharma)

Anushka shared a gorgeous picture of herself posing with the love of her life on Instagram. The picture looked like the one clicked as part of the Diwali festivities on Thursday. Anushka looks pretty in a yellow suit while Virat wears a white Chikankari kurta in the picture that has now gone viral on social media.

The couple has been going through a lot – sometimes because Anushka is blamed for Virat’s performances in his game, and sometimes when Virat is criticised for his decisions in the matches. Virushka had also lodged a complaint against the rape threats that their nine-month-old received after India lost two matches in the T20 World Cup 2021.