Shoaib Akhtar's controversial statement: Former cricketer Shoaib Akhtar, in an interview, said Virat Kohli shouldn't have gotten married while he was still at the peak of his career. The comments haven't gone down well with Anushka Sharma's fans. The actor has often been targetted by misogynist trolls for Virat's bad performance on the field. This time, Akhtar, who played for Pakistan and is one of the fastest bowlers of his time, said if he was there at Virat's place, he would have never gotten married for the time he's playing cricket for the country. Talking to Dainik Jagran, Akhtar said, "I would have not even married if I were in his place. I had just scored runs and enjoyed cricket, these 10-12 years of cricket are different time and doesn't come again, I am not saying getting married is wrong but If you are playing for India, you would have enjoyed the time a little."
He added, "There is pressure from the children, of the family. As the responsibility increases, so does the pressure. Cricketers have a short career span of 14-15 years in which you stay at the peak for five-six years. Those years of Virat have passed, now he has to struggle."
Anushka's fans took to social media to defend the actor against yet another misogynist curveball. Many reminded Akhtar how all the best of Virat's performances came in after 2013 – when he started dating Anushka. Another fan said Virat's best year on the field was in 2018 and that was right after he got married to the love of his life. Many users reminded Akhtar how most of the previous legendary cricketers including Sachin Tendulkar, Kapil Dev, and Mahendra Singh Dhoni were all married when they went on to win World Cup for the country.
Anushka has always stood for herself against all the trolling and disrespect. This time, however, she found immense support from her fans on social media. One Twitter user wrote, “Shameful. Trying to seek attention by commenting on personal life of Virat Kohli. He should speak about sorry state of citizens and cricket in Pakistan (sic),” another user said, “Lol… They are in relationship since 2013 and got married in 2017. Check his stats of Year 2017, 2018, 2019. His highest peak in his career came in year 2018 (sic).”
Anushka and Virat got married in 2017 after which everytime Anushka was present in the stands to support her husband, naysayers would find an opportunity to drag her in the game and make her responsible for her husband’s sloppy performance. However, that could neither deter Virat’s spirits nor it could shake the love and support that Anushka always has when she’s cheering for her husband from the stands.
The actor has always put a strong face against the trolls and even when a misogynist statement from a senior cricketer came in, she responded with dignity and grace. More power to Anushka!