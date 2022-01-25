Shoaib Akhtar’s controversial statement: Former cricketer Shoaib Akhtar, in an interview, said Virat Kohli shouldn’t have gotten married while he was still at the peak of his career. The comments haven’t gone down well with Anushka Sharma’s fans. The actor has often been targetted by misogynist trolls for Virat’s bad performance on the field. This time, Akhtar, who played for Pakistan and is one of the fastest bowlers of his time, said if he was there at Virat’s place, he would have never gotten married for the time he’s playing cricket for the country. Talking to Dainik Jagran, Akhtar said, “I would have not even married if I were in his place. I had just scored runs and enjoyed cricket, these 10-12 years of cricket are different time and doesn’t come again, I am not saying getting married is wrong but If you are playing for India, you would have enjoyed the time a little.”Also Read - Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli Break Silence on Vamika's Pictures Going Viral on Internet: 'Were Caught Off Guard'

He added, “There is pressure from the children, of the family. As the responsibility increases, so does the pressure. Cricketers have a short career span of 14-15 years in which you stay at the peak for five-six years. Those years of Virat have passed, now he has to struggle.” Also Read - Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma's Fans Begin Meme-Fest to Criticise Broadcaster After Vamika's First Pics go Viral

Anushka’s fans took to social media to defend the actor against yet another misogynist curveball. Many reminded Akhtar how all the best of Virat’s performances came in after 2013 – when he started dating Anushka. Another fan said Virat’s best year on the field was in 2018 and that was right after he got married to the love of his life. Many users reminded Akhtar how most of the previous legendary cricketers including Sachin Tendulkar, Kapil Dev, and Mahendra Singh Dhoni were all married when they went on to win World Cup for the country. Also Read - Anushka Sharma With Daughter Vamika in Her Arms Reacts to Virat Kohli's Cradle Celebration | WATCH VIDEO

Anushka has always stood for herself against all the trolling and disrespect. This time, however, she found immense support from her fans on social media. One Twitter user wrote, “Shameful. Trying to seek attention by commenting on personal life of Virat Kohli. He should speak about sorry state of citizens and cricket in Pakistan (sic),” another user said, “Lol… They are in relationship since 2013 and got married in 2017. Check his stats of Year 2017, 2018, 2019. His highest peak in his career came in year 2018 (sic).”

Mein bta ta hu

After marriage Kapil won WC 83

After marriage dhoni won WC 11

After marriage virat won WC 19

All after one year of marriage 😁😁😁 — be a doctor (@AkashBelra) June 10, 2019

No one have the right to comment on anyone’s personal life. — Anjana Rajput 🇮🇳 (@Anjana_09) January 23, 2022

No one have the right to comment on anyone’s personal life. — Anjana Rajput 🇮🇳 (@Anjana_09) January 23, 2022

Pl do not drag any body’s Family in the profession..!! It’s becoz of the family member individuals reaches to the greater heights in life..!! It’s only becz of family Virat will be back in form..!@imVkohli — Anil Rajguru (@AnilRajguru13) January 24, 2022

I think it’s high time people mind their own buisness. You can have an opinion about him as a player, but have NO right to comment on his personal life.

Everyone must know their limits. #ShoaibAkhtar #ViratKholi https://t.co/gIImr7eMfL — Sankrithi (@sank_rang) January 23, 2022

In recent interview , Shoaib akhtar said

“If I were Virat Kohli, I wouldn’t have married during my playing days.” It’s same as.. “If I were Shoaib Akhtar, I wouldn’thave done Drugs during my playing days.”#ViratKholi#ShoaibAkhtar — Ask’in Mask (@AskinMask) January 24, 2022

If I were Shoaib Akhtar, I would never compare myself to Legend Kohli.. Also, that’s the reason you are not Kohli..#ShoaibAkhtar #Dumb pic.twitter.com/KeM2fDG8PV — Bhavin (@itzbhavin) January 24, 2022

But you are not virat kohli!

So live and let him live!#ShoaibAkhtar pic.twitter.com/boDHitBNMx — Shruti S. (@Shruti_speaks) January 24, 2022

Khair Anyshka ka naam nhi liya , marriage ko responsible bola. But #ShoaibAkhtar sahab his successes and failures are only his . Anushka can only encourage and support him in goods and bads. #AnushkaSharma #ViratKohli roar and shine — Neelam (@neelamganju) January 24, 2022

If I would be at your place #ShoaibAkhtar I must migrated to India or Britain like #adnansami

Learn to live “King size Life” — अमित तिवारी (@AmitTiw73779776) January 24, 2022

Shoaib Akhtar’s reason for Virat’s rough performance patch- “Marriage distracted him”!!

Shoaibbhai, this must be happening in Pakistan that if you can’t do something, blame it on the wife..

We’ve got real men here. We own our sh*t..thank you!#ShoaibAkhtar #ViratKohli — Dais World ᵀᴹ (@world_dais) January 24, 2022

Anushka and Virat got married in 2017 after which everytime Anushka was present in the stands to support her husband, naysayers would find an opportunity to drag her in the game and make her responsible for her husband’s sloppy performance. However, that could neither deter Virat’s spirits nor it could shake the love and support that Anushka always has when she’s cheering for her husband from the stands.

The actor has always put a strong face against the trolls and even when a misogynist statement from a senior cricketer came in, she responded with dignity and grace. More power to Anushka!