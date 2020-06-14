Actor Anushka Sharma spent quality time with her ‘buddies’ on Saturday. Taking to Instagram, she shared yet another striking picture where she can be seen taking care of the plants in her balcony, which she calls her ‘buddies’. In the photo, she can be seen clad in an all-white ethnic wear and gives a glimpse of her home garden to her fans. She captioned it, “Me and my buddies.” (sic) Also Read - Bulbbul First Look: Anushka Sharma Produced Netflix Horror Film's Teaser Looks Intriguing, Movie to Release on June 24

Earlier, she uploaded her photo revealing that she has found all the perfect “sunlight spots” of her house amid the lockdown. Now, she has shared yet another picture of herself in a new sunlit corner of her residence. In the image, Anushka is seen in gym wear and has two potted plants in front of her. A stunning view of the Mumbai skyline makes the backdrop of the photograph. in the picture, Anushka flashes a big smile. “I told you I knew all the sunlight spots,” she wrote along with the photograph as a caption.

Meanwhile, on the work front, the Zero actor shared the first look of her next production, a supernatural thriller Bulbbul. In the short video clip, a silhouette of a girl with long hair is seen prancing over trees with a gleam of red moon shining bright in the backdrop, and soft yet haunting music playing in the background. “Here’s your first look at #Bulbbul, a fantastic tale about self-discovery, and justice, wrapped in lore, mystery, and intrigue,” Anushka tweeted while sharing the teaser. Directed by longtime lyricist-dialogue writer Anvita Dutt, the film stars Tripti Dimri, Avinash Tiwary, Rahul Bose, Paoli Dam, and Parambrata Chattopadhyay.