Despite all the hatred and criticism that came her way, actor Anushka Sharma kept supporting her husband, cricketer Virat Kohli throughout the entire IPL tournament. Kohli’s IPL team, Royal Challengers Bangalore, played its last match of the season on Friday against Sun Risers Hyderabad and Anushka made sure that she was present in the stands to cheer for her husband. The fans, who are waiting to hear good news anytime soon now, couldn’t shower enough love on Anushka for being there for her husband in most matches. Also Read - Anushka Sharma’s Wish For Virat Kohli On His Birthday Is Too Cute To Handle, Priyanka Chopra, Mouni Roy Drop Comments

Wearing a red dress, Anushka was clicked in the stands as her husband led the team in the final match of this year’s IPL tournament. Looking extremely radiant in her comfortable dress that she had styled with giant silver hoops, Anushka once again gave some stunning candid moments with her appearance at the stadium. Check out these posts: Also Read - Anushka Sharma Looks Super Adorable in a Pretty Floral Dress That She Wore For Virat Kohli's Birthday Celebration in Dubai

I can’t resist looking at this beauty. she’s look so beautiful!!❤ pic.twitter.com/G0wyIMIDNq — (@fearlessAmrin) November 6, 2020

View this post on Instagram @anushkasharma looking gorgeous as always❤️❤️❤️❤️ A post shared by Virushka (@veernushkie) on Nov 6, 2020 at 4:59am PST

Earlier, in another match where she was cheering for Kohli, the couple gave their fans something to gush over for life. In a beautiful moment, the husband was seen gesturing at his dear wife while asking her if she had eaten anything. Anushka, too, replied with gestures and the whole thing looked extremely cute.

Anushka and Virat are all set to welcome their first child this month. The couple announced the news of the pregnancy in a beautiful post in August this year.