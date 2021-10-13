Mumbai: On the occasion of Durga Ashtami, actor Anushka Sharma dropped the cutest picture of herself with little munchkin Vamika.Taking to Instagram, she shared a photo where she can be seen playing with Vamika, and mother-daughter can be seen sharing laughter at that moment. Vamika’s face is not visible in the picture but she can be seen wearing a little pink sweater with little black curls framing her face.Also Read - Virat Kohli Has "Fallen a Long Way Short" as Captain of Team India Limited-Overs And RCB: Michael Vaughan

Anushka marked the eight-day of Navratri and wrote, "Making me braver and more courageous every day. May you always find the strength of the goddess in you my little Vamika Happy Ashtami. (sic)"

The celebrities including Mouni Roy dropped a heart while Tahira Kashyap wrote 'so precious'. Other netizens dropped comments such as 'cutest picture' while many dropped heart emoticons.

Anushka and Virat recently celebrated their daughter Vamika’s six-month birthday in London. Anushka shares adorable photos with her daughter and wrote, “Her one smile can change our whole world around! I hope we can both live up to the love with which you look at us, little one. Happy 6 months to us three.”

Anushka and Virat welcomed their first child, a baby girl named Vamika on January 11. The couple met during the shoot of a shampoo commercial and soon fell in love. They got married in Tuscany, Italy in 2017.

On the work front, Anushka has announced her next project as a producer earlier this year – a Netflix original series titled Mai.