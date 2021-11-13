Mumbai: Actor Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli welcomed their daughter in January this year. In an interview, she opened up about her first trimester ‘being awful’ and how it was nice to have Virat around her as there were no matches. She also revealed that she was scarred about her postnatal body and thought she is going to ‘hate it’. Anushka was pregnant with Vamika last year during the breakout of Covid-19 pandemic.Also Read - Lockdown Returns: This Country Imposes Partial Shutdown As COVID Cases Surge | Read Details

Speaking with Grazia, Anushka said, "One of the things this experience has taught me is to always look at the positives. It allowed Virat and I to spend a lot of time together because he wasn't playing any matches at the time. Had he been travelling, I wouldn't have been able to accompany him in my condition. My first trimester was awful, so it was nice to have him by my side, to handhold and be my cheerleader."

She also opened up about postnatal body and revealed that she was she was ' scared and worried' if she is going to hate her body'. She was quoted as saying, "Just a week ago, I had this discussion with my friend on how afraid I was because of the pressure that women should look in a certain way. No matter they become mothers before they get pregnant, and after they delivered a baby. I was worried. I kept thinking – am I going to hate my body? My body is not the same as it used to be. It is not as toned as it was earlier. I am working towards it because I like to be fit."

“I’ve realised that it’s just a state of mind and has nothing to do with how you look”, she said adding that one should accept the body that’s done something profound and miraculous. She concluded by saying, “I’d never want my daughter to grow up with that sense of lacking that we’re always made to feel like women. Ultimately, it’s all about perspective.”

Virat and Anushka welcomed Vamika in January this year and have taken measures to keep her away from the limelight. The couple has also requested the paparazzi to not click any unauthorised pictures of her.