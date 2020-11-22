Actor Anushka Sharma, who is seen making some major pregnancy fashion goals, is back in Mumbai and was snapped during an ad shoot on Sunday. The Pari actor, who is expecting her first baby with Virat Kohli, returned from Dubai and was spotted stepping out of her vanity van. She can be seen clad in a teal green single shoulder gown teamed up with subtle makeup and flat brown sandals. Well, the pregnancy glow is unmissable in the photos. Flaunting her baby bump, she was also seen sporting a face mask. Also Read - India vs Australia: Virat Kohli's Absence Will Create Big Hole in Indian Batting Order, Says Ian Chappell

As per the sources on the sets of an ad shoot, she expressed that she missed being on the set. She was quoted as saying by Hindustan Times, “Anushka looked super cheerful on the sets and she was, in fact, thrilled to be back on the sets. She was telling people how she misses being on the sets. Despite being heavily pregnant, she was not stressed or worried about being on the sets and around people because she was sure that all necessary steps were in place.” Also Read - IND vs AUS 2020: Motivation Has Never Been a Problem For Virat Kohli, Feels Marcus Stoinis



Recently, she shared a picture of herself, clicked by her father as they enjoyed some evening tea time together. She captioned it, “When your dad captures your perfect chai time candid photo and tells you to cut him out of frame but you won’t because – daughter. (sic)”

Anushka and Virat announced the pregnancy in August and wrote, “And then, we were three! Arriving Jan 2021.”

Virat Kohli will be taking paternity leave when his child will be born. He will join back for first Test in Adelaide after BCCI granted him the paternity leave. His decision of taking paternity leave was lauded by many of his fans as it is a rare phenomenon in the cricket world.

Anushka Sharma, on the other hand, will reportedly join work after four months of delivery. She is expected to start working on a new project by May 2021.