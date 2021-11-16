Mumbai: Bollywood actor Anushka Sharma on Tuesday afternoon set the internet on fire with her hot swimwear look. The Pari actor can be seen taking a dip in the pool and the fans are left lovestruck with her new latest bold photoshoot. In the first photo, she can be seen posing with her eyes closed inside a pool in neon green monokini.Also Read - Luxury Watches Owned by Indian Cricketers That Cost More Than Salaries of CEOs: Hardik Pandya to Virat Kohli Watch Collection

In the second picture, she gives a seductive pose at the camera and left emoji as a caption. Her contagious smile and sans makeup look will make you fall in love with her. Also Read - T20 World Cup 2021: No Place For Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma as ICC Picks Team of The Tournament; Babar Azam Named Captain

Check Photos Here:

Anushka recently returned to Mumbai along with husband Virat Kohli and daughter Vamika from Dubai, where T20 World Cup was taking place. She resumed work recently after giving birth to her little daughter in February.

Recently, Anushka opened up about her first trimester while she was pregnant with Vamika. Speaking with Grazia, Anushka said, “One of the things this experience has taught me is to always look at the positives. It allowed Virat and I to spend a lot of time together because he wasn’t playing any matches at the time. Had he been travelling, I wouldn’t have been able to accompany him in my condition. My first trimester was awful, so it was nice to have him by my side, to handhold and be my cheerleader.”

She also opened up about postnatal body and revealed that she was she was ‘ scared and worried’ if she is going to hate her body’. She was quoted as saying, “Just a week ago, I had this discussion with my friend on how afraid I was because of the pressure that women should look in a certain way. No matter they become mothers before they get pregnant, and after they delivered a baby. I was worried. I kept thinking – am I going to hate my body? My body is not the same as it used to be. It is not as toned as it was earlier. I am working towards it because I like to be fit.”