Mumbai: Bollywood actor Anushka Sharma is on a break from acting for a long time now. The actor gave birth to daughter Vamika in January this year. However, here is some good news for Anushka’s fans. If reports are to be believed, the Sultan actor is all set to sign three big Bollywood projects. Reportedly, two of these films will be theatrical releases, whereas another one will be released on an OTT platform.Also Read - Year Ender 2021: From Kareena-Saif To Kapil-Ginni, Celebs Who Were Blessed With Babies This Year

“Anushka Sharma returning to the movies is the best thing happening to our film industry in 2022. She is expected to be mostly seen in three big projects, two of them being big screen entertainers, while one is a massively mounted OTT project. The scale with which this project is being conceptualised easily makes it the biggest film to be produced for the digital space in India! We can expect these announcements to start early next year and Anushka’s fans will rejoice at the range and the clutter-breaking projects that she will choose to entertain them with,” a source cited by India Today said. Also Read - Virat Kohli’s Match in South Africa Turns Out To Be a Small Getaway for Anushka Sharma and Daughter Vamika

View this post on Instagram A post shared by AnushkaSharma1588 (@anushkasharma)

Also Read - Anushka Sharma Thanks Paparazzi, Media For Not Disclosing Vamika’s Face: Giving Her Chance to Live Freely

The source further added that Anushka will be focusing on her acting career from now onwards and wants to leave a mark of her acting. “One can expect each announcement to become big conversation starter. Anushka has always been keen to be a part of the best cinema being produced by the Hindi film industry and these new choices will be reflective of her headspace to choose entertainers that are fresh and new. She will be focussing on her acting career and wants to be a part of cinema that is remarkably differential yet hugely entertaining,” the source added.

Anushka Sharma was last seen in Aanand L Rai’s Zero in 2018 along with Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif.