Actor Anushka Sharma shared a throwback of herself lifting her husband Virat Kohli on the sets of an ad shoot, and of course, the fans went all gaga over her. The Virushka fans began to trend the actor’s name on Twitter by showering love on her and Virat for being such a lovely couple. Also Read - Amitabh Bachchan Hilariously Pokes Fun at Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma

The video that Anushka shared showed her and Virat having their moment in between the shoot of an ad when Anushka suddenly lifts the man up leaving everyone on the sets awestruck. A totally surprised Virat then asks her to do that again and she does as asked. The video shows the girl lifting the man twice on the sets of the product ad shoot. Also Read - Anushka Sharma's Perfect Note For Her Dad Will Melt Your Heart, Shares Unseen Photos

Fans were quick to anoint Anushka with the label of ‘Lady Sultan’ for her surprising display of strength. One fan wrote, “They are so cute Lady Sultan #AnushkaSharma goals,” another wrote, “वो स्त्री है कुछ भी कर सकती है….” (sic). Check out these interesting comments: Also Read - Virat Kohli Shares Picture of Daughter Vamika With Wife Anushka Sharma, Pens Emotional Note on Women's Day

The Virat and Anushka fans leave no stone unturned to make sure that their favourite stars are getting just the right kind of attention. The power couple enjoys a huge fan following and they have got many loyal fans on social media who make the two names trend in no time.

The couple recently became parents to a baby girl named Vamika.