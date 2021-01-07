Mom-to-be Anushka Sharma took to her Instagram stories to criticise the media photographers who ‘invaded’ her privacy by clicking her and her husband Virat Kohli sitting on their balcony. The actor took to social media to share a strong-worded note while mentioning that the photographer who clicked those photos was requested to not do the same and yet he went ahead and made those pictures viral. Also Read - Serial Chillers! Anushka Sharma Spends Quality Time With Her Doggo, Sleeps Next to Him on Floor

Anushka posted the same picture in her Instagram stories and wrote, “Despite requesting the said photographer and the publication, they still continue to invade our privacy. Guys! Stop this right now!” (sic). The media house that got their photographer to click those photos shared the stills on Instagram with the caption that read, “Exclusive! ETimes got their hands on Mommy-to-be @anushkasharma and @virat.kohli twinning in white as they have breakfast in their balcony Photo by Raju Shelar” (sic) Also Read - Anushka Sharma Runs on a Treadmill in 9th Month of Her Pregnancy But It's Not Advisable to All, Read on

Anushka and Virat are expecting their first child this month. The duo has been heavily clicked, followed, and celebrated ever since the announcement of the news of their pregnancy in August last year. The parents-to-be are awaiting the birth of their first child and Anushka is keeping the best care of herself by regularly working out and eating right.

This was not the first time that the photographers have been asked to draw a line while clicking the celebrities. Earlier, actor Tabu warned the photographers to not station the cameras right in front of the door of an actor’s car. Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap, Jaya Bachchan, and late Rishi Kapoor had also lashed out at the photographers for maintaining the sensitivity of the occasion while clicking them.