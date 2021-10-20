Actor Anushka Sharma along with husband Virat Kohli and little daughter Vamika headed out for a relaxing breakfast. Taking to Instagram, Virat shared the mesmerising picture where the couple can be seen in all smiles for the camera, while Vamika can be seen sitting on the baby’s chair and facing her back towards the camera.Also Read - LIVE IND vs AUS T20 World Cup Warm-up 2021 Live Cricket Score, T20 Live Match Latest Updates: Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul Lead India's Solid Start in 153 Chase vs Australia

In the photo, Anushka looked beautiful in a striped top paired with a dark blue denim pants and white sandals. Virat can be seen sporting a grey coloured t-shirt and black shorts. Virat just dropped a heart in the caption.

See Photo Here:

Earlier, Anushka Sharma shared a picture of Virat and Vamika where the cricketer is seen reflecting his happiness seeing his little daughter play. In the photo, while Virat leaned over a play space, Vamika is seen sitting in a space filled with multi-coloured balls. Anushka captioned it, “My whole heart in one frame.”

On the occasion of Durga Ashtami, Anushka shared a photo of her and Vamika being playful in the picture. Vamika’s face is not visible in the picture but she can be seen wearing a little pink sweater with little black curls framing her face.

Anushka and Virat welcomed their first child, a baby girl named Vamika on January 11. The couple met during the shoot of a shampoo commercial and soon fell in love. They got married in Tuscany, Italy in 2017. On the work front, Anushka has announced her next project as a producer earlier this year – a Netflix original series titled Mai.