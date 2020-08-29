Actor Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli received a pleasant surprise from Royal Challengers Bangalore team in Dubai after the couple announced their pregnancy on social media. In a video that is going viral, Virat and Anushka are seen cutting the cake while everyone congratulates the would-be parents Virushka. The team members are seen saying that there will be a new cricketer in the team as the couple gears up for parenthood. The video also features Yuzvendra Chahal, who has his Roka ceremony with YouTuber Dhanashree Verma. Also Read - Suresh Raina's Uncle Passes Away, Aunt Critical After Attack by Unidentified Assailants in Pathankot: Report

Royal Challengers Bangalore shared the video on their official Instagram handle and captioned it, "Bold Diaries: Team Bonding Session 7 days of quarantine in Bengaluru followed by 7 days in Dubai and 6 COVID tests later, the team finally got a chance to spend quality time together in a dedicated private beach and a state of the art team room, within the secure bio bubble. (sic)"

RCB’s Director of Cricket Mike Hesson says in the video, “I am sure both Anushka and Virat would be pretty much excited and so is the team. Boys that are parents know how important it is, and it does change you as a person in a good way. So, I think it’s just an exciting time and embrace the next period leading up to it and make sure you get as much sleep as you can now before the baby because things will change.”

Anushka and Virat had recently announced their pregnancy on social media and wrote, “And then, we were three! Arriving Jan 2021.”

View this post on Instagram And then, we were three! Arriving Jan 2021 ❤️🙏 A post shared by AnushkaSharma1588 (@anushkasharma) on Aug 26, 2020 at 10:32pm PDT

Meanwhile, Anushka, on the work front, produced Pataal Lok and Bulbbul under her production house Clean Slate Films. She was last seen in Zero opposite Shah Rukh Khan.