Actor Anushka Sharma and cricketer Virat Kohli have become parents to a baby girl. The cricketer took to Instagram to announce the good news on Monday evening. He wrote, “We are thrilled to share with you that we have been blessed with a baby girl this afternoon. We thank you all for your love, prayers, and good wishes. Anushka and the baby are both healthy and we are feeling beyond blessed to start this new chapter of our lives. We hope that you can respect our privacy at this time. Love, Virat.” Also Read - India Cricket Captain Virat Kohli And Wife Anushka Sharma Blessed With a Baby Girl

As soon as Virat made the beautiful post, best wishes started pouring in for the couple. The cricketer’s teammates from Virendra Sehwag to Yuzvendra Chahal, everyone took to the cricketer’s post to shower the couple with happy comments. Also Read - 'Absolute Peak of Rowdy Behaviour': Virat Kohli Demands Strict Action Against 'Racial Abuse' Offenders

This is Virushka’s first child. The couple got married in December 2017 at a traditional wedding in Italy after which they threw a lavish wedding reception in both Mumbai and Delhi. Anushka and Virat announced the news of their pregnancy during the coronavirus lockdown in August. The Instagram post that they made to announce the news became the most viral post of the year and the polka-dotted dress that Anushka wore became one of the most sold outfits of the year on various retail websites.

Our heartiest congratulations to the new parents!