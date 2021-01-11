Actor Anushka Sharma and Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli are blessed with a baby girl. The actor gave birth to a baby girl at Mumbai’s Breach Candy hospital on January 11, 2021 (Monday afternoon). The couple reached the hospital earlier today. Taking to social media, proud father Virat announced the happy news and wrote, “We are thrilled to share with you that we’ve been blessed with a baby girl this afternoon. We thank you all for your love, prayers, and good wishes. Anushka and the baby are both healthy and we are feeling beyond blessed to start this new chapter of our lives. We hope that you can respect our privacy at this time. Love, Virat (sic).” Also Read - Virat Kohli And Wife Anushka Sharma Blessed With a Baby Girl



Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli’s firstborn will be called a coronial or Covid-kid, a baby who is conceived during the novel coronavirus quarantine period.

As soon as the news broke, the internet was abuzz with congratulations messages from their fans and followers and they even trended hashtags #AnushkaSharma and #ViratKohli on Twitter. Not only this, but many started with the mem fest which of course includes Taimur Ali Khan.

One user tweeted, “#ViratKohli and #AnushkaSharma blessed with a baby girl. Congratulations to both.. Ziva’s new sister.”

Another wrote, “Both former and current captions have the little angel in their house now Congo to #AnushkaSharma & #ViratKohli. ”

One more user wrote, “CAN’T WAIT TO SEE THESE PRECIOUS BEANS WITH THEIR PRECIOUS BABY GIRLPleading faceRed heart

#Virushka #ViratKohli #AnushkaSharma Sparkles.”

Congratulations Virushka 😍❤️@imVkohli and @AnushkaSharma

For baby girl 😍❤️cute si gudiya aai ❤️❤️So happy for you 🤗❤️

Wishing for the Health and Happiness for three of you..❤️❤️#ViratKohli #AnushkaSharma#virushka pic.twitter.com/Zvj897GRpg — 💞💓Sukhman💓💞 (@Sukhman89440291) January 11, 2021

#ViratKohli #virushka After Listening Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma blessed with a baby girl. Media Attention to Pandya’s child and taimur:- pic.twitter.com/bvI1aWGY9x — Avantika🌈 (@ItsNandewar) January 11, 2021

When you are born with a Confusion that you will become a cricketer or an actor. #virushka #ViratKohli pic.twitter.com/XEvFqBxU77 — DakuRobot 🔫 (@Harsh4AP) January 11, 2021

Congratulations @imVkohli & @AnushkaSharma

Little girl is blessed to have #ViratKohli and #AnushkaSharma as parents, complete family man What a beautiful day for our country.

Wishing the three of you all the happiness and good health 😇 pic.twitter.com/Nagz4f0cqO — Nikita Malviya🇮🇳 (@NKMalviya19) January 11, 2021

Anushka sharma and virat kohli blessed with a baby girl..

“Ghar me laxmi aai h”.. 😍🥰🌹😘

God bless them💓❤#AnushkaSharma #ViratKohli — ❤Rupal Chaudhary❤ (@Ravishing_Rupal) January 11, 2021

Dhoni – Baby Girl Rohit – Baby Girl Now Virat Also 😍 Future Indian Team ? 😕#MasterFilm#ViratKohli pic.twitter.com/x2t3iNJGP7 — #KisanNahiToDeshNahi (@anay_rjd) January 11, 2021

They came a long way🥺❤. A beautiful love story indeed. They are gonna be amazing parents ❤. #ViratKohli #AnushkaSharma #virushka pic.twitter.com/gfrg8LssL6 — Riyaa✨ (@ItsMeRiya_) January 11, 2021

Anushka and Virat announced the pregnancy in August and wrote, “And then, we were three! Arriving Jan 2021.”

Earlier, talking about parenthood, Anushka told Vogue India, “There are so many similarities in the way we are as people and the way we approach life. So I do think that will work for us. I’ve been thinking about it before I even became a parent. Conditioning is the most important role in how we see the world. I come from a progressive background, so that will always be a part of our home.” She added, “Love is the underlying factor in our home, and what’s important to us is that our child be respectful of people. You have to create that value structure. We don’t want to raise brats.”

