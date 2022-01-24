Anushka Sharma breaks silence on Vamika’s viral photos: Anushka Sharma took to social media to say she didn’t know that the camera was on her during the match on Sunday after which her daughter, Vamika’s pictures went viral on the internet. Virat and Anushka had requested the media to not film or click their baby daughter without their permission and the request was accepted until Sunday when a sports channel panned the camera to Anushka and Vamika cheering in the stands as Virat made his fifty on the pitch.Also Read - Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma's Fans Begin Meme-Fest to Criticise Broadcaster After Vamika's First Pics go Viral

Taking to her Instagram stories on Monday morning, Anushka wrote that as parents, their stand on the matters ‘stays the same’. The couple continues to protect their daughter from the media glare and requests the media to not breach the kid’s privacy. Her full statement: “Hi guys! We realise that our daughter’s images were captured at the stadium yesterday and widely shared thereafter. We want to inform everyone that we were caught off guard and didn’t know that the camera was n us. Our stance and request on the matter stays the same. We would really appreciate if Vamika’s images are not clicked/ published for reasons we have explained earlier. Thank you! (sic)” Also Read - Anushka Sharma With Daughter Vamika in Her Arms Reacts to Virat Kohli's Cradle Celebration | WATCH VIDEO

After Vamika’s pictures and videos went viral on the internet, Virushka’s fans began a meme-fest to criticise the broadcaster for breaching the kid’s privacy. It’s been a year since the couple put out an official statement requesting the media to not click their daughter. The paparazzi even adhered to their request. Also Read - Anushka Sharma Heartfelt Post After Virat Kohli Resigns as India's Test Captain Goes VIRAL

“We seek privacy for our child and would like to do our best to give her a chance to live her life freely away from media and social media. As she is older, we cannot restrict her movement and hence your support is needed so kindly practice (refrain) in the matter. A special thank you to fan clubs and people of the internet for going out of your way to not post images. It was kind and highly mature of you (sic),” the couple had posted earlier while thanking the media and the fans for understanding their request.