Mumbai: Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli are celebrating their 4th wedding anniversary on Saturday. To make this special day even more special, Anushka took to social media and shared a series of unseen goofy pictures. From dishwashing to celebrating Christmas and making weird faces in a flight, these pictures present a cute and loving bond that Anushka and Virat share. Anushka also penned down a heartfelt note for her hubby thanked him for inspiring her at the time of need. She also added that everyone who knows Viral, in reality, are fortunate and lucky.Also Read - WTC 2021-23 Points Table Latest Update After 1st Ashes Test: Sri Lanka on Top; Australia Rise to 2nd Spot, India Slips to 4th

“There is no easy way out, there is no shortcut home. (sic) Your favourite song and words you’ve lived by always. These words hold true for everything including relationships. Takes tremendous courage to be the person you are in a world filled with perceptions & optics. Thank you for inspiring me when I needed it and for keeping your mind open when you needed to listen. Marriage of equals is only possible when both are secure. And you are the most secure man I know! Like I’ve said earlier, fortunate are those who really know the real you, the soul behind all the achievements, the man behind all the projections cast upon you. May love, honesty, transparency and respect guide us always,” Anushka wrote. Also Read - I Looked at Bad Days as "Great Coaching Opportunity": Former India Fielding Coach R Sridhar

Bollywood actor Anushka Sharma and cricketer Virat Kohli tied the knot in Italy’s Lake Como in December 2017. Their wedding was a secret affair and only close family members were invited. The couple welcomed their first child Vamika in January this year.

Happy marriage anniversary, Anushka and Virat!