Actor Anushka Sharma and cricketer Virat Kohli have revealed the name of their baby. The star couple has named their baby ‘Vamika’ – a combination of their own names – Virat and Anushka. The actor took to Instagram to share the first picture of the baby who was born last month. Anushka talked about experiencing ‘sleepless nights’ and unparallel joy because of their little bundle of happiness. In the picture, she is seen smiling at the newborn with husband Virat by her side. The actor also thanked the fans and well-wishers for showering the family with a lot of love in the past few days. Also Read - Team India Will Continue to Grow Under Virat Kohli's Leadership in Test Cricket: Gautam Gambhir

Anushka shared the photo with a lovely caption that read, “We have lived together with love , presence and gratitude as a way of life but this little one, Vamika ❤️ has taken it to a whole new level! Tears , laughter , worry , bliss – emotions that have been experienced in a span of minutes sometimes! Sleep is elusive 😛 but our hearts are SO full ❤️ Thanking you all for your wishes, prayers and good energy 🤗” (sic) Also Read - IND vs ENG, 1st Test: Wasim Jaffer Reveals His India XI For First Test in Chennai

It was on January 11 that the power couple welcomed a baby girl into their lives. The couple took to social media to announce the news of the birth of their first child and thanked all for their best wishes. Later, they also requested the paparazzi to respect their privacy and not click the pictures of their baby. The couple also sent out gifts to the photographers and thanked them later for respecting their privacy.

Anushka and Virat look like a picture-perfect family with Vamika in the frame. Our best wishes to the couple always!