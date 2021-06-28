London: Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli, who are currently in London, took out some precious time for themselves to indulge in a ‘quick breakfast’. Taking to Instagram, Anushka shared a quirky selfie as the couple grabbed the bite of delicious breakfast and she feels ‘mighty victorious’ to make it happen. In the photo, while Anushka is seen eating a piece out of the spread, Virat is seen holding a hot beverage cup in his hand as they pose for the selfie. Also Read - Virat Kohli Has Been a Bit Unlucky, But no Doubt Over His Captaincy Credentials: Pakistan Cricketer Kamran Akmal

Anushka looked gorgeous, as always, in a no-makeup look, clad in a top and denim. While Virat's contagious smile and black tee look, make him look dapper. She captioned the picture, "When you sneak in a quick breakfast and feel mighty victorious. (sic)"

See Picture Here:

On Father's Day 2021, Anushka and Virat dedicated adorable posts to mark the special day. While Virat talked about his father and himself experiencing fatherhood to daughter Vamika, Anushka shared pictures of her father Ajay Kumar Sharma and husband Virat Kohli. She wrote, "The two most exemplary men. The two who 'get me'. Filled with bountiful of love and grace. The best father's a daughter can have. #happyfathersday. (sic)"

Virat expressed, “Happy father’s day to all the father’s all across the world. Of all the wonderful things that God has blessed me with, being a father is by far the greatest joy and blessing. As I miss my old man this day, I also celebrate our memories together. (sic)”

Anushka and Virat welcomed their first child, a baby girl named Vamika on January 11. The couple met during the shoot of a shampoo commercial and soon fell in love. They got married in Tuscany, Italy in 2017.

On the work front, Anushka has announced her next project as a producer earlier this year – a Netflix original series titled Mai.