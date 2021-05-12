Mumbai: Actor Anushka Sharma and her husband and cricketer Virat Kohli raised the Covid-19 relief fund target to Rs 11 crore. Initially, the couple began the campaign ‘In This Together’ to raise Rs 7 crore. The decision to raise the target came after MPL Sports Foundation donated Rs 5 crore to their campaign. Also Read - Rahul Dravid Picked Cues From Australian Structure And Created Solid Pool For Indian Cricket: Greg Chappell

Taking to Twitter, Anushka announced, "Virat & I are thankful to MPL Sports Foundation for strengthening our efforts to help India fight the pandemic. Your donation of 5 crore empowers us to keep going and has allowed us to increase our goal to 11 crore. @PlayMPL @actgrants @ketto #InThisTogether #ActNow."

She also elaborated on the reason to raise the target and said in a statement, “Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli have increased their target for COVID-19 relief to Rs. 11 crore as people and entrepreneurs came forward extensively to donate towards helping Indians battling the pandemic. Virushka had started the fundraising campaign #InThisTogether with the intent to raise 7 crore initially. India is currently battling the second wave of COVID-19 and people have been coming forward to do their bit to tackle the crisis. Their initiative is will see all the proceeds raised to be directed to ACT Grants who is the implementation partner for this campaign. ACT has been extensively working towards providing oxygen, medical manpower, vaccination awareness and telemedicine facilities all through the pandemic and the amount raised by Anushka and Virat will aid their exemplary work.”

As per the Ketto page, the fundraiser’s goal is to ensure, “deployment of oxygen solutions, including concentrators and oxygen plants to hospitals across India, and also look at bolstering medical manpower, home care and help scale India’s vaccination efforts” as the country battles Covid-19.

Anushka and Virat in their joint post said that they were pained to see the suffering in the country, and expressed their gratitude towards those stepping forward to help others. She wrote, “As our country battles the second wave of Covid-19, and our healthcare systems are facing extreme challenges, it breaks my heart to see our people suffering. So, Virat and I have initiated a campaign #InThisTogether, with Ketto, to raise funds for Covid-19 relief.”