Mumbai: Actor Anushka Sharma and her husband Virat Kohli’s Covid-19 fundraiser have crossed the halfway mark already. The target is Rs 7 crore, towards which the couple had contributed Rs 2 crore themselves. Taking to Instagram, Anushka shared an update about the fundraiser, which is in collaboration with Ketto. The celebrity couple has so far raised Rs 3.6 crore. Also Read - Ankita Lokhande Is Afraid Of Syringes, Chants 'Bappa' While Taking Vaccine Jab - Watch

She wrote, “Grateful to everyone who has donated so far. Thank you for your contribution. We have crossed the halfway mark, let’s keep going.” Also Read - Entire Delhi Can Be Vaccinated In 3 Months If...: CM Arvind Kejriwal

As per the Ketto page, the fundraiser’s goal is to ensure, “deployment of oxygen solutions, including concentrators and oxygen plants to hospitals across India, and also look at bolstering medical manpower, home care and help scale India’s vaccination efforts” as the country battles Covid-19.

Anushka and Virat in their joint post said that they were pained to see the suffering in the country, and expressed their gratitude towards those stepping forward to help others. She wrote, “As our country battles the second wave of Covid-19, and our healthcare systems are facing extreme challenges, it breaks my heart to see our people suffering. So, Virat and I have initiated a campaign #InThisTogether, with Ketto, to raise funds for Covid-19 relief.”

Last year, Anushka and Virat contributed money towards the PM-Cares relief fund and the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund (Maharashtra) as well.