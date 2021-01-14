Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli are all protective about their newborn daughter’s privacy and they have made the first move to ensure that their child is living a healthy life away from the media galore. In a beautiful move, the star couple sent out specialised gifts to the paparazzi, requesting them to not click their newborn daughter. Also Read - Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli's First Baby Picture is Just 'Random Photo' And Not Their Daughter's, Clarifies Vikas Kohli

The couple sent out a few carefully wrapped boxes of some goodies with a note telling the photographers that they will get ample opportunities to click them and get their content but they would want some privacy for their daughter and as parents, it’s their right to protect their child. The gifts included a scented candle, some dry fruits, chocolate, and sweets from the Bombay Sweet Shop. Photographer Viral Bhayani took to Instagram to share a glimpse of the entire gift and to convey that the message has been conveyed to the entire team.

The note that Virushka wrote to the paparazzi read, “We want to protect the privacy of our child and we need our help and support. While we will always ensure that you get all the content you need us featuring us, we would request you to kindly not take or carry any content that has our child.”

Virat and Anushka became parents to a girl on Monday afternoon. The cricketer took to Instagram to announce the big news with a beautiful note. Both the mother and the daughter are doing well and both the families are extremely happy with the arrival of the couple’s first baby.