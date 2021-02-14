Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli made sure that we were talking about them on Valentine’s Day. On Sunday, as the world remained busy in figuring out ways to express love, our power couple too posted something that instantly melted many hearts. Also Read - Live India vs England Live Cricket Score, 2nd Test Day 2 Chennai: Ashwin Four-For Rattles Visitors, England 106/8 at TEA vs India

Anushka took to Instagram to share a new photo with Virat to mark the day of love. In the caption of her post, she mentioned that they are not 'big' on celebrating Valentine's Day. The actor wrote, "Not too big on this day in particular but today seemed like the quintessential day for posting posed sunset photos 🤪😆 My valentine every day forever and beyond ❤️" (sic)

The beautiful sunset picture speaks volumes of the amazing chemistry that Anushka and Virat share. The picture that is now going viral seems to have been taken in Dubai during the IPL season last year. The couple had earlier shared another lovely photo on New Year.

The actors recently welcomed their first child and named their daughter Vamika. The announcement was made in a lovely post earlier this month. Before sharing a glimpse of their daughter on social media, the couple had written a personalised request for the paparazzi, asking them to not click their daughters.