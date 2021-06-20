Southampton: On Father’s Day 2021, actor Anushka Sharma and husband-cricketer Virat Kohli shared adorable posts dedicated to the special people in their lives. Taking to Instagram, Anushka shared chunk of photos – the first photo features her sitting with her father Ajay Kumar Sharma, the second features her posing with husband Virat while she was expecting her daughter Vamika and the last one features ‘two most exemplary men’ together in the click – Virat and Anushka’s father. Also Read - Virat Kohli Revolutionized Indian Cricket: Shubman Gill Hails Team India Captain For Inspiring Everyone

She captioned it, “The two most exemplary men. The two who ‘get me’. Filled with bountiful of love and grace. The best father’s a daughter can have. #happyfathersday. (sic)” Also Read - LIVE IND vs NZ WTC Final Live Cricket Score, Today Match Day 3 Latest Updates: Ashwin Falls as Pacers Put New Zealand on Top; India 211/7 at LUNCH

View this post on Instagram A post shared by AnushkaSharma1588 (@anushkasharma)

Also Read - Father's Day 2021: Jasmin Bhasin To Buy New Luxurious Property in Mumbai For Her Parents, Deet Inside

Viart, on the other hand, took to Twitter to expressed that ‘being a father to daughter Vamika is by far the greatest joy and blessing’. He further wrote that he misses his father but celebrates their memories together. He tweeted, “Happy father’s day to all the father’s all across the world. Of all the wonderful things that God has blessed me with, being a father is by far the greatest joy and blessing. As I miss my old man this day, I also celebrate our memories together. (sic)”

Happy father’s day to all the father’s all across the world. Of all the wonderful things that God has blessed me with, being a father is by far the greatest joy and blessing . As I miss my old man this day, I also celebrate our memories together. ❤️ — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) June 20, 2021



Anushka and Virat welcomed their first child, a baby girl named Vamika on January 11. The couple met during the shoot of a shampoo commercial and soon fell in love. They got married in Tuscany, Italy in 2017.

Anushka and Virat are currently in Southampton along with their little baby girl. Virat is leading Team India in the ongoing World Test Championship final against New Zealand at The Ageas Bowl. Anushka, on the other hand, announced her next project as a producer earlier this year – a Netflix original series titled Mai.