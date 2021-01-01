Actor Anushka Sharma and her husband Virat Kohli spent New Year together in Mumbai. The couple was hosted by friend Hardik Pandya and her partner Natasa Stankovic at their residence on New Year’s Day. Both Virat and Anushka took to Instagram to send good wishes to their fans on New Year. Also Read - Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli Unseen Wedding Pictures: Ace Photographer Shares Beautiful Moments From Star Couple's D-Day

While Anushka shared a set of lovely black-and-white pictures, Virat posted a few pictures in colours. The star cricketer wrote about meeting friends and beginning the year on a positive note. The caption on his post read, “Friends who test negative together spend positive time together! ☺️ Nothing like a get together at home with friends in a safe environment. May this year bring a lot of hope, joy, happiness and good health. Stay safe! #HappyNewYear2021” (sic). Also Read - Mom-To-Be Anushka Sharma Opens Up on Pregnancy Experience, Parenting Approach, Nursery For The Baby And More

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Virat Kohli (@virat.kohli)

Anushka wished her many fans all the love and happiness in the world. The caption on her Instagram post read, “Wishing you all bountiful of love , happiness and prosperity this new year . From us to you 🤍” (sic)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by AnushkaSharma1588 (@anushkasharma)

Anushka and Virat are expecting their first child this month. The couple has been spending a lot of time together and the cricketer has also been granted paternity leave already. Both Anushka and Virat look absolutely head over heels in love with each other in all these photos. While the actor radiates her pregnancy glow in that pretty dress, Virat looks dapper posing alongside his pretty wife.

These two make us believe in fairytales everytime they post a picture of themselves. We wish them the best, always!