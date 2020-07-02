Power couple Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli never leave an opportunity to be with each other given their strict professional schedule. However, they found a silver lining in this COVID-19 lockdown period when they spent quality time with each other for three months in a row. In their latest interview with Vogue, the couple opened up on how they manage to steal a few moments of love as they work round the clock in different fields. Anushka mentioned that often when she visits Virat when he is playing, it’s just to have that one meal together because otherwise they never get a chance to spend time with each other. Also Read - Hindustani Bhau Slams Anushka Sharma Produced Bulbbul For 'Disrespecting Indian Gods'

The couple has featured on the cover of the fashion magazine for the month of July. The actor also revealed that when she got married in 2017, she remembers that they could only manage to have 21 days together in six months. Anushka was quoted saying, "People assume when I'm visiting Virat or when he is visiting me that it's a holiday, but it's really not. One person is always working. In fact, during the first six months of our marriage, we spent 21 days together. Yes, I actually calculated. So when I visit him overseas, it's to squeeze in that one meal together. It's a precious time for us."

Virat, too, opened up on their relationship and mentioned that even though they have been married for over two years, they feel that they know each other for ages. "We live each day loving one another. Our relationship has always been about love and only love. We feel like we have known each other for ages, not just a few years," the cricketer said.

Meanwhile, Anushka is on a roll with the back-to-back success of the web-series made under her home production banner Clean Slate Films that she runs along with her brother Karnesh Sharma.