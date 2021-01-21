Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli were clicked for the first time after having a baby earlier this month. The star couple visited a clinic in Khar in Mumbai today and posed for the paparazzi. Both Anushka and Virat also thanked the paps for agreeing to give them some privacy after the birth of their first child. Also Read - Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli Send Special Gifts to Paparazzi Requesting Them to Not Click Their Daughter

Dressed in a set of denim co-ords, Anushka looked stylish as the new mom while Virat looked dapper in his black separates. Together, the two cut a striking picture and flashed their million-dollar smiles. Earlier this month, the popular couple sent out personalised gifts for the paparazzi after the birth of their daughter, requesting them to give them some privacy and not click the baby. The video that’s now doing the rounds shows Anushka thanking all for upholding their request and letting them embrace parenthood. Also Read - Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma's Picture Appears in Newspaper Piece About JeM Terrorists; Alleged Goof-up Goes Viral

Meanwhile, Virat is currently on paternal leave and will not be joining Team India for another month on any domestic or international series. Anushka, too, hasn’t signed any project yet and is busy embracing motherhood. She’s though involved in the work of her production house Clean Slate Films.

The couple has also not revealed the name of their baby yet. The fans of Virushka flooded the internet with various name suggestions as soon as the news of the baby came out. From ‘Nurvi’ and ‘Virushka’ to ‘Anuvira’, the fans shared many interesting suggestions on Twitter. The couple is yet to announce the name of their daughter.