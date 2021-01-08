Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli are set to become parents this month. The actor is in her last trimester and the baby is on board anytime soon. The news of the baby’s arrival is sure to bring the widest smiles to the faces of the fans. And to encourage the same, we talked to an astrologer who predicted that Anushka-Virat are going to be the parents of a lovely girl. Also Read - Anushka Sharma Upset With Photographers For 'Invading' Her Privacy After Her Picture With Virat Kohli Goes Viral

Renowned astrologer and prophesier, Pandit Jagannath Guruji says that Anushka and Virat are in for a beautiful journey to parenthood and they are going to be blessed with a baby girl. They make one of the most loved couples of the industry and their joy would multiply a thousand times with the news of their first baby. He told india.com, “Both Anushka and Virat are among the most sought after and followed celebrities in India, and it only obvious for people to get excited about the arrival of a new member in the family. According to astrological calculations and face reading of the power couple, they are most likely to be blessed with a baby girl, who would be a princess to her father and a darling to her mother. With two extremely talented people as her parents, the little one is also expected to be full of virtues”. Also Read - Serial Chillers! Anushka Sharma Spends Quality Time With Her Doggo, Sleeps Next to Him on Floor

Meanwhile, Anushka is embracing a healthy pregnancy with her husband by her side. The actor is seen working out, taking regular walks, and just enjoying every bit of her pregnancy days. On Thursday, the couple was clicked going out on a lunch date, and a few days back, Anushka took to Instagram to share a picture of herself performing a headstand with Virat’s help. The fans can’t wait to hear the good news soon and we know that Virat and Anushka are going to be the best parents, whether it’s a boy or a girl! Also Read - Anushka Sharma Runs on a Treadmill in 9th Month of Her Pregnancy But It's Not Advisable to All, Read on

