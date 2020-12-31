Actor Anushka Sharma and Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli are all set to enter the new phase of life as they embrace parenthood. The much-in-love couple got married in 2017 in Tuscany. Now, their wedding photographer Joseph Radhik shared a series of unseen pictures from their wedding and they are beautiful. Also Read - 'Snuggles And Cuddles'! Kareena Kapoor Khan March Ahead Into New Year With Saif Ali Khan, Son Taimur

Speaking about Anushka and Virat’s wedding, he wrote, “This is the wedding of Anushka and Virat. Two souls so ridiculously in love that all of us with cameras and without cameras at this wedding had grins plastered on our faces throughout this event. A wedding so full of emotion that we forgot the cold of the European winter, and a wedding so real that we kinda forgot the “celebrity” status of our subjects. That’s why these photos. And that’s why this wedding will always be the most memorable in our stories.” Also Read - Sneak up Virat Kohli, Steve Smith Very Surprising & Humbling: Kane Williamson After Becoming no. 1 Test Batsman

Check Out The Pictures Here:



Recently, her maternity photoshoot for a fashion magazine went insanely viral on social media. She spoke with Vogue India about parenting and said that they do not want to raise brats. She said, “There are so many similarities in the way we are as people and the way we approach life. So I do think that will work for us. I’ve been thinking about it before I even became a parent. Conditioning is the most important role in how we see the world. I come from a progressive background, so that will always be a part of our home.” She added, “Love is the underlying factor in our home, and what’s important to us is that our child be respectful of people. You have to create that value structure. We don’t want to raise brats.”

Anushka Sharma will be delivering her baby in January 2021.

Stay tuned for the latest updates!