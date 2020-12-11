Actor Anushka Sharma and cricketer Virat Kohli are celebrating their third wedding anniversary today. The couple, who’s expecting their first child next month, is on cloud nine as they complete three years of marital bliss. Wishing her dear husband on social media, Anushka posted a beautiful picture on Friday morning. Also Read - Pregnant Anushka Sharma Does a Headstand With Virat Kohli's Help, Should You Try Such Yoga Postures During Pregnancy? Here's What we Know

The actor shared a never-seen-before photo of herself hugging Virat and wrote a lovely caption alongside. She mentioned the child and how they can’t wait to hold the baby. The caption on the actor’s Instagram post read, “3 years of us & very soon, 3 of us ❣️ Miss you ❤️” (sic) Also Read - Anushka Sharma Raises Maternity Fashion Quotient in Yet Another Stylish Dress Worth Rs 17k

Virat, too, showered love on his wife and made an Instagram post while sharing a pretty picture of Anushka from their wedding. His post simply read, “3 years and onto a lifetime together ❤️” (sic)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Virat Kohli (@virat.kohli)

Virat and Anushka got married in a dreamy wedding ceremony in Italy. The couple had an entire week of wedding festivities that was attended by only close friends and a few family members. The couple wore stunning outfits designed by Sabyasachi to their various wedding functions.

Virat and Anushka are now set to welcome their first child in January next year. While the actor is already on a break from work and spending time performing Yoga and doing other kinds of mental and physical exercises, Virat is currently in Australia for a series. He has also applied for a paternity leave that he has been granted. Out best wishes to the couple, always!