Actor Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli welcomed their baby girl on Monday (January 11). The Indian cricket captain took to social media to announce the arrival of their daughter and shared an official statement which reads, "We are thrilled to share with you that we have been blessed with a baby girl this afternoon. We thank you all for your love, prayers, and good wishes. Anushka and the baby are both healthy and we are feeling beyond blessed to start this new chapter of our lives. We hope that you can respect our privacy at this time. Love, Virat. (sic)"



Soon after the announcement, Virat’s brother Vikas Kohli shared a picture of the baby’s feet welcoming the new addition to the family. He captioned it, “Happiness overboard …. angel in the house. (sic)”

The picture soon went viral on social media as everyone thought it is a glimpse of Anushka and Virat’s daughter. Well, It is NOT! It is just a random picture of a baby’s feet.

Clarifying the same, Vikas shared a statement on social media and wrote, “The picture I posted yesterday to congratulate Anushka and Virat is a random picture and not the actual picture of the baby…”

Another viral picture of a woman holding a baby was widely shared on social media. Well, it is a decade old photo and a common stock image that is used in articles for new mothers welcoming their child into the world. The photo appeared as ‘Anushka’s baby photo’.



Earlier, talking about parenthood, Anushka told Vogue India, “There are so many similarities in the way we are as people and the way we approach life. So I do think that will work for us. I’ve been thinking about it before I even became a parent. Conditioning is the most important role in how we see the world. I come from a progressive background, so that will always be a part of our home.” She added, “Love is the underlying factor in our home, and what’s important to us is that our child be respectful of people. You have to create that value structure. We don’t want to raise brats.”

Anushka and Virat announced the pregnancy in August and wrote, “And then, we were three! Arriving Jan 2021.”

