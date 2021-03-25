Actor Anushka Sharma is celebrating her father’s ‘60 glorious years of the most unique 1961 special edition’ on his birthday. Summing up the irreplaceable father-daughter bond, she shared a slew of unseen and rare pictures of her father. The photos summarise his young days to when he was serving the Indian army and when he became a grandfather to Anushka and Virat Kohli’s daughter, Vamika. Also Read - India vs England 2021, 2nd ODI Match Preview: Suryakumar Yadav in Focus as Virat Kohli And Co Aim For Series Win

In the post, she thanked him for being her constant support and teaching her the ‘ power of honesty, compassion, acceptance and righteousness’. She captioned it, “Celebrating 60 glorious years of the most unique 1961 special edition – my papa. Growing up he taught us the power of honesty, compassion, acceptance and righteousness. And always stressed upon the peace of mind that follows by being honest and hassle-free. Inspired me in so many more ways than he knows! Supported me like I will never be able to reciprocate. And loved me like only he can. Love you papa. Happy 60th Birthday to you. (sic)” Anushka’s note for her father is pure love and it will melt your heart. Also Read - Virat Kohli Has Been Pressuring, Disrespecting And Remonstrating With Umpires: Former England Cricketer David Lloyd

Check Out The Post Here:



Meanwhile, Anushka and Virat are currently in Pune for the Test Match against England. A few days ago, the couple was spotted at Ahmedabad airport and the picture went crazily viral on social media.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Virushka (@veernushkie)



On the professional front, Anushka hasn’t announced any project yet. She was last seen in Zero (2018) co-starring Shah Rukh Khan. The actor has been enjoying motherhood and is completely invested in her daughter Vamika.