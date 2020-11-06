The adorable couple, Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli never shy away from expressing their love for each other. Celebrity couple has taken over the internet by storm with their PDA and fan’s and friends of the couple can’t stop gushing over it. Actor Anushka Sharma took to Instagram and shared a super cute picture of herself planting a kiss on Virat’s cheeks. Their super adorable chemistry has sent netizens into a meltdown. Also Read - SRH vs RCB Dream11 Team Prediction IPL 2020: Captain, Vice-Captain, Fantasy Playing Tips, Probable XIs For Today's Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Royal Challengers Bangalore T20 Eliminator 1 at Sheikh Zayed stadium in Abu Dhabi 7.30 PM IST November 6 Friday

The couple looked as usual good together, twinned in black. Anushka opted for a loose embroidered black kurta and Virat wore a simple black T-shirt. Fans went into a frenzy and expressed their love for the celebrity couple, and the couple's friend from Bollywood also showered love. Actors Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Mouni Roy, and Tahira Kashyap dropped comments on the picture. Priyanka commented with happy tears, love-struck, and heart emoji.

Check out Anushka's post:

View this post on Instagram ❤️ A post shared by AnushkaSharma1588 (@anushkasharma) on Nov 5, 2020 at 12:52pm PST

The couple who is in Dubai currently for the latest season of Indian Premier League, celebrated the Indian skipper 32nd birthday with Anushka by his side as well as his team. Videos and pictures from the cricketer’s birthday celebrations are spreading like wild-fire on the internet. In the video, Anushka can be seen smiling as Virat cuts his birthday cake. Anushka looked pretty in a pastel dress.

Check out the video:

Virat and Anushka are expecting their first child in January 2021.