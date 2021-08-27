Mumbai: Aparshakti Khurana and his wife Aakriti Ahuja Khurana have been blessed with a baby girl. Sharing the good news on Instagram, he shared an adorable post that read, “Aakriti & Aparshakti welcome with love Arzoie A Khurana.” The baby was born on August 27. The couple has named their daughter Arzoie A Khurana.Also Read - Exclusive! Pranutan Bahl And Aparshakti Khurana Talk About Helmet Movie's Social Message, Say, 'it is a Wise Thing to Purchase'

A few days back, Aparshakti had shared an adorable video of his wife's baby shower where the whole family came together to bless Aakriti on the joyous occasion and gave lots of wishes to the expecting couple. And now with Waheguru's blessings, the joy has completely overtaken their lives as the couple is the happiest parents in the world, and the entire Khurana clan is elated and is in a celebratory mood after the arrival of its youngest member.

The actor recently travelled to Chandigarh after fulfilling his work commitments to be with his wife in a crucial time. On the work front, he is gearing up for his upcoming release, Helmet. The quirky comedy is his first film as a lead and has a social message at its heart.

He made his Bollywood debut with Aamir Khan’s Dangal and has been a part of blockbusters like Stree, Luka Chuppi, and Pati, Patni Aur Woh. He is awaiting the release of his first solo lead film Helmet, opposite Pranutan Bahl. Aparshakti is gradually making his space in Bollywood and making his presence count.